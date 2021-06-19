Australians are losing millions of dollars in economic activity because governments are spending major project tax dollars overseas.

New research published by the McKell Institute on Friday singled out the New South Wales government for building trains, trams, busses and ships in China, South Korea, Indonesia and Germany instead of hiring local companies.

About 4192 direct and indirect jobs and $484 million in tax revenue has been lost through the offshoring of four projects in recent years, it found.

Although the NSW government has said overseas contracts can be 25 per cent cheaper, analysis undertaken by McKell found this didn’t take into account the wider economic benefits of hiring local companies.

Accounting for these benefits and cost blowouts, only two of six projects in NSW that were assessed were more cost effective to build overseas.

In total, net costs were estimated to be $3.5 billion higher than if local manufacturers had done the work instead, the McKell analysis found.

“If you consider wider economic benefits and job creation as part of these major contracts, then they produce a net economic benefit by being built in Australia, even if it costs more,” McKell executive director Michael Buckland told The New Daily.

“Offshoring contracts drives economic value and jobs overseas.”

Assessed projects included the Sydney Light Rail, Sydney Metro, ferries program, the Intercity Fleet, Suburban Fleet and bus line (B-Line).

The analysis of six offshore projects in NSW included cost blowouts of between 40-50 per cent on the initial price, which extended the amount of estimated losses, although local projects often face cost overruns too.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey, who helped launch McKell’s report on Friday, believes local companies and workers would do a better job.