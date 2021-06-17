News National Plea to protect posties from dog attacks

Three postal workers are attacked by dogs each working day on average across Australia.
Australia Post is calling on dog owners to keep posties safe from their pets.

Households across the country will this week receive postcards encouraging residents to protect their pets, their posties and their neighbourhood.

Every work day last financial year, at least three posties, drivers or delivery contractors were attacked by dogs while delivering letters and parcels.

That’s more than 1000 incidents across the year.

Already this year there have been more than 860 “dog-related incidents” with more than 350 injuries recorded.

Australia Post’s Rod Barnes said it was vital that people took steps to protect posties, drivers and delivery contractors from dog attacks.

“Safety is our number one priority at Australia Post but each year too many of our people are injured by unsecured dogs,” he said on Thursday.

“Even the cutest and most mild-mannered dog can have strong protective instincts and pose a threat or safety concern if it’s not secured.”

Australia Post’s Dog Safety Week campaign highlights a range of alternative delivery points for customers who are unable to secure their dogs, with options to send parcels directly to a Post Office, PO Box or one of more than 500 free 24/7 Parcel Lockers.

-with AAP

