Not all streets are created equal – but some can help define a city.

New York Has Broadway, Edinburgh has the Royal Mile and Melbourne has Smith Street – which is the coolest street in the world, according to a new poll.

Entertainment and culture media outlet Time Out polled more than 27,000 people around the world on which street was the coolest.

What will come as no surprise for anyone living near Fitzroy, Smith St has snagged the coveted number one spot of being the trendiest in the whole wide world.

The runner-up on the list is Passeig de Sant Joan in Barcelona and London’s South Bank comes in third.

In fourth is Havana’s San Isidro, and Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles rounds out the top five.

For the uninitiated, Smith Street is famous for its lively bars, vintage shops, queer bars and some of the best restaurants in the city.

“It makes a lot of sense – Smith Street and Collingwood as a whole are extremely popular places to hang out in Melbourne,” Time Out wrote.

“Once the stomping ground of street gangs in the 1800s, Collingwood has a long, proud, chequered history of giving the middle finger to authority.

“It’s been overshadowed by Fitzroy and Brunswick Street for decades, but where the former is starting to feel a little stale, Smith Street is only getting better.”

This is despite it being in coronavirus lockdown for more than 100 days last year.

The only other Australian street to make the cool list was King Street, the main drag of Newtown in Sydney’s hip inner west – which came in at number 19.

“It may not quite be the grungy counterculture hub it was a couple of decades ago, but the gentle regeneration of Newton’s major artery has done little to dull its indie creds,” Time Out said.

“If Bondi is a morning town, King Street is where Sydneysiders flock after dark.”

The world’s second-coolest street is not even Barcelona’s most famous strip.

It might not have the name recognition that Las Ramblas holds, but Passeig de Sant Joan packs its own punch, according to Time Out‘s poll.

Known for being one of the city’s best green corridors – it’s got bicycle lanes, wide sidewalks and outdoor seating. It’s trendy and spacious.

Third, on the list is London’s South Bank, technically an area not a street, which is known for its Thameside thoroughfare that buzzes with people, attractions and some of the world’s most iconic galleries and theatres.

South Bank is home to London’s National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe. What more could you want?

“The food market, pop-ups and famous skate park are all reasons to spend a day walking along the Thames,” Time Out said.

The top 30 Coolest streets in the world:

1. Smith Street, Melbourne

2. Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona

3. South Bank, London

4. San Isidro, Havana

5. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

6. Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam

7. Rua Três Rios, Sao Paulo

8. Haji Lane, Singapore

9. Rua Rodrigues de Faria, Lisbon

10. Calle Thames, Buenos Aires

11. Krizíkova Ulice, Prague

12. 7th Street, Melville, Johannesburg

13. Cat Street, Tokyo

14. 30th Avenue, New York

15. Levinsky Street, Tel Aviv

16. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

17. Gran Vía, Madrid

18. Calle Ocho, Miami

19. King Street, Newtown, Sydney

20. Rua de Miguel Bombarda, Porto

21. Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City

22. Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town

23. Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

24. Rue Tiquetonne, Paris

25. Mariannenstrase, Berlin

26. Calle José Gálvez, Lima

27. Seaport Boulevard, Boston

28. Jægersborggade, Copenhagen

29. Allen Avenue, Lagos

30. Star Street, Hong Kong