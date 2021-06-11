Brisbane’s ‘date with destiny’ as 2032 Olympics bid moves one step closer

Brisbane has moved one step closer to becoming the third Australian city to host the summer Olympic Games, facing a “date with destiny” on July 21.

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee has proposed the Queensland capital as the host of the 2032 Games, with the choice to be put to a vote next month.

The games are expected to boost the Australian economy by $17.61 billion (and Queensland’s by $8.1billion), creating thousands of jobs and fast-tracking major public transport and facilities builds.

Brisbane was chosen as the preferred host in February after several cities and countries had publicly expressed an interest including Indonesia, Budapest, China, Doha and Germany’s Ruhr valley

The board’s proposal now goes to the IOC session, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The IOC Executive Board has decided to propose Brisbane 2032 to the IOC Session as host for the Games of the XXXV Olympiad. The decision followed a recommendation by the Future Host Commission. The IOC Members will vote at the 138th Session in Tokyo on 21 July.#IOCEB pic.twitter.com/17nAk1Ijqv — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 10, 2021

IOC president Thomas Bach said the decision lies in the hands of IOC members, who will vote on July 21.

“We have seen many months of hard work and co-operation between three levels of government to get Brisbane 2032 before the IOC Members who make the ultimate decision next month,” Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates said in a statement.

“It is the members we have to convince of the merits of our ambition to host the summer Olympic Games for the third time.

“We have our date with destiny.”

If negotiations are successful, Brisbane would become the third Australian city to host the games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Chair of the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad, Kristin Kloster Aasen, said Australia was a sport-loving country with a proven experience hosting major events like the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

“The commission is satisfied that the guarantees provided by Brisbane 2032 are comprehensive and thorough,” she said.

“They demonstrate a strong support by all three levels of government and address all relevant matters.”

-with agencies