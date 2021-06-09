Melbourne and Sydney have plummeted down the list of the world’s most liveable cities rankings.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s survey for 2021 rated Auckland as the most liveable city in the world, ahead of Osaka in Japan.

Australia again fared well but the most populous state capitals took a hit.

Melbourne held the title for seven years and was in second place the last time the list was compiled in 2019.

The Victorian city has now dropped to eighth, behind both Adelaide (third) and Perth (sixth), after enduring the nation’s longest COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Brisbane has also entered the top 10.

“Six of the top ten cities in the March 2021 survey are in New Zealand or Australia, where tight border controls have allowed residents to live relatively normal lives,” the EIU said as the report was released on Wednesday.

Despite enjoying some of the most relaxed restrictions across the nation, Sydney dropped from third to 11th in a similar dive to Melbourne.

The global survey was postponed in 2020 as enforced lockdowns made it difficult for contributors and expert analysts to collect data for many cities.

-with AAP