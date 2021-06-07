What are the changes to the Medicare rebate?

The Medicare Benefits Schedule is a list of medical services subsidised by the Australian government to help make health care more affordable.

If your GP or specialist charges more than the MBS fee, Medicare pays the benefit set out in the MBS and you’ll have to pay the rest out of pocket.

From July 1, a number of changes will be made to the list, mainly relating to general surgery, orthopaedic and cardiac services.

At this stage, we don’t know how much the changes will cost patients.

It could be anything from a couple of hundred dollars to more than $10,000 in some cases.

There are many different surgeries on the list, and it’s too early for doctors to say what each procedure will cost under the amendments, Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid said.

“We simply don’t know what the rebates from funds will be, as they haven’t had the time to prepare and release them in advance – including for surgeries already booked for next month,” Dr Khorshid told reporters on Sunday.

What’s the point of the changes?

The changes are intended to modernise Medicare and the MBS, which were designed in the late 1970s and early 1980s when Australia’s population looked very different.

Now, Australians are generally older, living longer and have more complex and chronic health issues.

Since 2015, a taskforce made up of doctors, patient advocates and academics has been gradually reviewing more than 5700 items listed on the MBS to bring it up to speed with the needs of modern Australia.

It is their job to refine the list to make sure patients are accessing “best clinical practice” rather than outdated and potentially risky services.