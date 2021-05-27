News National ‘Super flower blood moon’ wows Australians
Updated:

‘Super flower blood moon’ wows Australians

Stargazers in Sydney headed for the cliffs at Bondi on Wednesday night. The celestial event – known as ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ – is the only full lunar eclipse of this year. Photo: Getty
Did you remember to look up at the moon last night?

If so, you were likely one of the lucky stargazers to witness the super blood moon.

If you missed it, we have you covered. Check out the photos below…spectacular!

The spectacular moon was visible early in the evening, wowing beachgoers. Photo: AAP
 The full moon, known as a ‘super flower blood moon’, during its maximum lunar eclipse phase, in Sydney. Photo: Getty
Here’s how the moon transitioned from penumbral lunar eclipse phase (top row left to right) to maximum lunar eclipse phase (bottom row left to right). Photo: Getty

A super blood moon is when a total lunar eclipse (or blood moon) happens at the same time as the ‘super’ moon – which appears brighter and bigger.

Stargazers were able to catch the sight on the east coast from 7.44pm with the total eclipse – when it was fully red – occurring between 9.11 and 9.25pm.

In Australia’s centre, the total eclipse occurred between 8.41 and 8.55pm, while in Western Australia the moon appeared fully red from 7.11 to 7.25pm.

Early cloud on the east coast cleared in time for good viewing.

A super moon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, a point known as perigee. Here’s what it looked like in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: Getty 
Australians were treated to some of the best views of the moon. Photo: AAP
View from the paddocks of a farm in Rylstone, NSW. Photo: Getty
The moon rises above Parliament House, Canberra. Photo: AAP

Australian National University astrophysicist Brad Tucker said the shadow created an amazing orange-red glow that looks a bit like sunrise or sunset.

The phenomenon happens about every five years.

“It doesn’t happen that often to get this combination … so it’s definitely a special sight,” Dr Tucker told AAP.

While the moon would also be visible from other parts of the world, Australians had the privilege of one of the best and most convenient viewing times.

The rarest bit of this moon is that it happened in the early evening and not some in the middle of the night, Dr Tucker said.

“You don’t need special equipment … you just need your eyes, because you can see the beautiful colours and details of the moon.”

-with AAP

