Australia to close Kabul embassy within days

Security contractors and Afghan children in the embassy forecourt in 2016. Photo: AAP
Australia will close its embassy in Afghanistan within days as international troops prepare to leave the country.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials will instead visit Afghanistan from other residential posts in the region.

“It is Australia’s expectation that this measure will be temporary and that we will resume a permanent presence in Kabul once circumstances permit,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

“This form of diplomatic representation is common practice around the world. It does not alter our commitment to Afghanistan or its people.”

Mr Morrison said the departure of Australian and allied forces over the next few months brought with it an increasingly uncertain security environment.

“The government has been advised that security arrangements could not be provided to support our ongoing diplomatic presence,” he said.

Mr Morrison confirmed in April that Australia would withdraw its last remaining troops from Afghanistan by September, in line with the US and other allies.

The US began withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country on May 1, and will have them all home by September 11..

-with AAP

Afghanistan
