No changes at Parliament, despite Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations

Two years after an alleged rape at Parliament House, no changes have been made to help staff respond.

“Discussions have been had but there have been no formal changes in policy,” Secretary of the Department of Parliamentary Services Rob Stefanic told a Senate estimates hearing on Monday.

The department is responsible for building access and cleaning, including in the ministerial office where the alleged rape of Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins occurred in March 2019.

Asked if he was satisfied the department did all it could to provide a safe place for Ms Higgins, Mr Stefanic said there was always an opportunity to learn and make improvements.

He said the office of minister Linda Reynolds was interested in seeing incident reports in the week following.

Senator Reynolds’ treatment of Ms Higgins also continues to be questioned, along with what senior ministers knew at the time.

Under a grilling from Labor senator Katy Gallagher, officials were unable to answer questions about who made the decision to “deep clean” Senator Reynolds’ office on the weekend of the alleged sexual attack, citing ongoing investigations.

“A young woman was allegedly raped in this building a couple of years ago and I am hearing from you guys there are no changes that need to happen?,” she said.

“To the way this building is managed? Or security is provided? Red flags are watched? You’re saying to me nothing needs to change.”

Senate President Scott Ryan interrupted to insist Senator Gallagher’s questions were unfair. But he conceded the memorandum of understanding with federal police was “very old” and said federal police had been involved over the past two years in talks about procedures.

The Australian Federal Police face no block to accessing parliamentary footage as they investigate.

Senator Ryan told the hearing no claim of privilege had been made to prevent its release.

Under “public interest immunity”, the executive government may seek to claim immunity from requests or orders, by a court or by parliament, on the grounds that disclosure would not be in the public interest.

Clerk of the Senate Richard Pye said he became aware of the rape allegation in April this year when an AFP request to “quarantine” some CCTV footage was under consideration.

Mr Pye said there was nothing to suggest it was a matter of privilege, but made sure the occupant of the suite – Senator Reynolds – was aware of the request.

The AFP investigation continues, as does an “arm’s length” inquiry by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s head of department.

-with AAP