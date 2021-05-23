News National Labor rejects proposal for levy to invest in lifting standards for aged care
Updated:

Labor rejects proposal for levy to invest in lifting standards for aged care

Better care for elderly Australians doesn't come cheap. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Labor is not considering imposing a levy to help improve the aged care system as was recommend by the royal commission inquiry into the sector.

This month’s federal budget has provided a much-needed $17.7 billion injection over the next four years for the aged care sector, although advocates, economists and the opposition say it should have been more like $10 billion a year.

Labor’s aged care spokeswoman Clare O’Neil says the royal commission found many residents are malnourished, while the aged care work force is chronically underpaid.

“Labor is thinking about what we might do differently, but the first thing that is important here is what should the system look like and then we’ll talk about how to pay for it,” she told the ABC’s Insiders program.

“A levy is not something that is in consideration at the moment.”

She said the sector is in crisis and there is a lot that needs to be done in a sector that needs to provide better transparency and accountability.

“We are certainly going to have a different and better aged care policy going into the election. I don’t think the focus just needs to be on the dollars spent here,” Ms O’Neil said.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Simon Kuestenmacher
The Stats Guy: Demographer Simon Kuestenmacher serves up lessons from the cereal aisle
Sleeping pills don’t work after a year or two, new study finds
Yumi stynes and Melissa Kang
Welcome to Consent: What parents need to know when discussing sex with their kids
Scott Morrison holding a lump of coal
Coal investments ‘must stop now’: Australia isolated as world’s largest economies ditch coal
neg-longford-gas-plant
Alan Kohler: IEA lays out energy challenge as Australia missteps again
Bob Dylan
How does it feel? Pondering 80 years of growing older with Bob Dylan