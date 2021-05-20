Australians are looking for the best travel destination at home as the international border stays shut.

Tourism operators have been crying out for thongs on the ground, and the federal government has answered with millions of dollars in campaigns to get Australians to these domestic travel destinations.

So where the bloody hell are these top spots?

Well, The New Daily can reveal Australia’s 10 favourite travel destinations – and some of them will probably surprise you.

Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula has been crowned No.1.

It has seen a whopping 1055 per cent increase in interest over the past six months, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Port Stephens in New South Wales was next, with an increase of 895 per cent, followed by the Murray in Victoria, with an 800 per cent increase.

The fourth was Kangaroo Island in South Australia, followed by Albury in NSW, the Hunter Valley and Port Macquarie in NSW, and The Grampians in Victoria.

The Barossa Valley in South Australia and Queensland’s Toowoomba round out the list.

The beautiful serenity of Tasmania, the Northern Territory’s rich history and Western Australia’s sprawling outback all missed out.

Wotif supplied the data, and the company’s travel expert Chris Milligan said confidence was returning to the market.

“People are feeling more confident travelling around Australia,” Mr Milligan said.

“We just released research on family travel – 68 per cent are looking at a domestic holiday in the next year and six in 10 families are looking at making multiple trips.”

Where do you think is the best travel destination? Vote below.