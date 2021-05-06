News National Christian Porter questions ABC defamation defence

Christian Porter questions ABC defamation defence

christian porter federal court
Christian Porter is suing the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan over reports about the rape allegations he faces.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Former attorney-general Christian Porter is seeking to strike out parts of the ABC’s defence in defamation proceedings concerning historical rape allegations.

The public broadcaster’s defence contains material that is “evasive or ambiguous” and/or scandalous, according to an application filed on behalf of Mr Porter.

The ABC filed its defence on Tuesday but it is yet to be released by the Federal Court.

Mr Porter in March launched defamation action against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan for publishing what he says are “false accusations” he was the subject of historical rape allegations.

The woman at the centre of the allegations died in June 2020.

The West Australian MP has since the publication of the report changed roles from attorney-general to industry, science and technology minister.

Mr Porter’s application, filed Wednesday and published Thursday afternoon, seeks to strike out one paragraph of the defence and three schedules.

It also seeks an order preventing publication of the three schedules until further order of the court.

The material in the schedules is of a scandalous, frivolous or vexatious nature, is evasive or ambiguous, or are otherwise an abuse of the process of the court, Mr Porter’s application claims.

The court is also asked to order the ABC to provide more information on certain denials outlined in the defence.

The parties are due to face off in court for the first time on Friday morning, before Justice Jayne Jagot.

-AAP

 

Follow Us

Trending Now

kate wiliam youtube
Kate’s cheeky sledge at William as they launch royal YouTube account
spacex starship launch
SpaceX celebrates first successful Starship launch and landing
Teenage boy stabbed at Sydney school
Qantas to keep global headquarters in Sydney
tasmania blood clot
Five more clotting cases likely linked to AstraZeneca shot
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne sentenced to five years, nine months for sexual assault
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video