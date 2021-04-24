Can’t attend a service? This is how to commemorate Anzac Day at home

Anzac Day marches are back across most of Australia, but the poignant day will still look a little different due to the COVID pandemic.

Strict coronavirus protocols will be in place and some of the nation’s most prominent ceremonies have been relocated, or will only be attended by veterans and serving personnel only.

In Western Australia, major events have been cancelled as Premier Mark McGowan announced a three-day lockdown on Friday following a hotel quarantine outbreak.

The restrictions are in place in the Perth and Peel regions only, which will mean regional sub-branches of the RSL will be able to continue Anzac Day events.

RSL WA chief executive John McCourt said the organisation backed the government’s decision.

“RSL WA is totally supportive of the McGowan government and are asking for the community to come together to try and stop the spread of this dreaded COVID-19 virus,” Mr McCourt said.

Those unable to attend a service can honour the Anzac’s and all of those who have served since by participating in #LightUpTheDawn at home, and taking a silent moment of private reflection at 6am on Sunday.

State president of the Victorian Branch of Returned & Services League (RSL Victoria), Robert Webster OAM, encouraged Australians to pay tribute to the Anzacs in whatever way they can.

“The most important thing this Anzac Day is not how we commemorate, but rather that we commemorate, Dr Webster said.

NSW RSL president Ray James also reassured the public that there is more than one way to commemorate this Anzac Day.

“The past 12 months Australians showed they could commemorate Anzac Day in other ways, through lighting up the dawn and going down and laying a wreath at the local memorial,” Mr James said.

The Anzac legend is woven into the fabric of Australia, he said.

Here is what you need to know to commemorate the Anzacs at home:

The Ode of Remembrance

The Ode of Remembrance is the fourth stanza of the poem For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon.

It has been recited to commemorate wartime service and sacrifice since 1921.

The Last Post

Corporal Matthew Creek of the Royal Military College Band plays The Last Post at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.

Watch on the ABC

You can also watch the ABC’s Anzac Day live stream by clicking here, which will feature coverage of the major services.

Listen to the service

The RSL has put together this short audio ANZAC Day Service which you can either download and play at 6am, or stream below.