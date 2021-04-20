The Anzacs are part of the fabric and lore that modern-day Australia prides itself on.

Last year, we honoured our fallen like never before – alone and in our driveways, as the country’s biggest battle of modern times raged on around us.

This year, some of us will be able to be together again; to march and to pay our respects at public services across the country. Others will again pause at home.

As part of The New Daily‘s commemorations this year, we want to share the lesser-known stories, of Australians who gave so much not just at Gallipoli and abroad, but stayed home to care for our children and keep the country running.

We’re asking our readers to share stories from their family trees. What is your Anzac connection?

We want to know about the great-grandmother who stepped up to care for the children of the neighbourhood; the young lad who took on the role of man of the house at just age 13; the women who picked up work in factories; the brothers and fathers and sons who said goodbye and never returned.

We’ll feature these stories in a special presentation on Sunday.