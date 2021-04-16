Andrew Peacock dies at 82 in Texas

Former Liberal leader Andrew Peacock has died in the United States aged 82.

Dubbed the “colt from Kooyong”, Mr Peacock served as foreign minister from 1975-1980 under Malcolm Fraser.

As leader of the Liberal Party, he was defeated by Bob Hawke in the 1984 and 1990 elections.

In a tribute on social media, his daughter Ann Peacock said she was devastated.

“To my beautiful, loving, most caring, thoughtful, generous and brilliant father, you will be so greatly missed, your guidance and deep love for us will live in my heart, we are absolutely devastated.

“Daddy, love you more than the world, please continue to look after us all. You will live within us forever and ever.”

Politician to diplomat

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Mr Peacock as “a great Australian and a treasure of the Liberal Party”.

“He was one of our greatest Liberals, who helped shape Australia and the Liberal Party over three decades.

“Andrew Peacock served in parliament for over 28 years and was a minister in the Gorton, McMahon and Fraser governments; and led the Liberal Party to two elections.

“After his service in parliament, he served as Australia’s ambassador to the United States.

Recognised Pol Pot’s evil

“He was a distinguished minister for foreign affairs who built deep relationships across the region.

“He was vocal in his denunciation of the Pol Pot regime in Kampuchea, despising what he called that ‘loathsome regime’.

“Andrew was known as the ‘colt from Kooyong’, a term which did not do justice to his thoroughness, intellect and capacity to make friends far and wide,” Mr Morrison said.

“As leader of the opposition, Andrew Peacock led the Liberal Party in the 1984 and 1990 elections. In both elections he picked up seats against a popular prime minister, but not enough to win government”, Mr Morrison said.

In the 1990s he used his enormous personal skills to strengthen the close relationships with our most important strategic ally while he was Australia’s ambassador in Washington DC, the Prime Minster said.

He is survived by his third wife Penne and three children.

-ABC