News National Australia’s answer to the Suez Canal, but nowhere near as bad
Updated:

Australia’s answer to the Suez Canal, but nowhere near as bad

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Queensland gave Australia its own dose of the Suez Canal snafu on Wednesday, when a piece of mining machinery fell off the back of a truck, blocking the road for the better part of a day.

The dump bed toppled over early in the morning, creating a headache on the Peak Downs Highway at Epsom.

Blocking both lanes of the highway, traffic was banked up for 15 kilometres, Nine News reported.

While it still reportedly required a crane to remove it and clear the road, it’s probably not quite in the realm of the Suez Canal.

A vital part of the northern hemisphere’s economic infrastructure, the cost of the Ever Given blocking the shipping channel for six days and seven hours is expected to top $1.3 billion.

We’re guessing the great Epsom blockage of 2021 was a minor inconvenience in comparison.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Christine Holgate decided to quit Australia Post: PM
John Edwards, who shot dead two children, should not have had gun licence, coroner finds
hedge trimmer man die
Man dies after horror gardening accident
Brendan Murphy says CSL will reach a million COVID vaccines a week soon
jacinda ardern australia
Ardern embarks on Australian travel pitch blitz as bookings soar
andrew laming facebook
AEC launches investigation into disgraced Coalition MP
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video