Australia’s answer to the Suez Canal, but nowhere near as bad

Queensland gave Australia its own dose of the Suez Canal snafu on Wednesday, when a piece of mining machinery fell off the back of a truck, blocking the road for the better part of a day.

The dump bed toppled over early in the morning, creating a headache on the Peak Downs Highway at Epsom.

Blocking both lanes of the highway, traffic was banked up for 15 kilometres, Nine News reported.

While it still reportedly required a crane to remove it and clear the road, it’s probably not quite in the realm of the Suez Canal.

A vital part of the northern hemisphere’s economic infrastructure, the cost of the Ever Given blocking the shipping channel for six days and seven hours is expected to top $1.3 billion.

We’re guessing the great Epsom blockage of 2021 was a minor inconvenience in comparison.