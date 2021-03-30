From Good Friday to Easter Sunday and Monday: What’s open across the Easter long weekend?

The Easter long weekend is nearly upon us, and as per tradition, regular trading hours will go out the window.

So now’s a good time to check whether you’re properly stocked for food, drinks and essential items, and plan ahead to make sure you’re not caught out by store closures.

Here’s what you need to know.

Good Friday: April 2

Good Friday is the most solemn day in the Christian calendar and a national public holiday.

It pays to plan your shopping trips for any day other than Good Friday as the vast majority of stores, from supermarkets to bottle shops and independents, across the nation will be shut due to trading restrictions.

Aldi

You can check Easter holiday period opening hours at your local store here.

The German discount supermarket’s NSW, ACT, Victoria, Queensland, SA and WA stores will all be closed on Good Friday.

Coles

All Coles stores in NSW, the ACT, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania will be closed

SA stores except for Mount Barker and Victor Harbor will be closed

WA stores will be closed except for Vasse, Busselton, Margaret River, Dunsborough and Eaton Fair.

Woolworths

Most Woolies’ stores across the nation will be closed on Good Friday, but there are some notable exceptions, listed below.

You can check Woolworths’ website for opening times at your local store across the long weekend.

All stores in NSW, ACT, Victoria, the NT and Tasmania will be closed

All stores in WA except Busselton, Eaton and Margaret River will be closed

All stores in Queensland will be closed except for Brisbane Airport

All stores in SA will be closed except for Mount Barker, Murray Bridge Marketplace and Victor Harbor.

Easter Saturday: April 3

Easter Saturday is not a public holiday, and most retail stores will be open for shoppers to stock up on supplies before Sunday and Monday festivities. Most cafes and restaurants also open as usual.

Aldi

All stores will be open.

Coles

All Coles stores in Victoria, NSW, the ACT, Queensland and the NT will be open

In WA, Perth outlets will be open from 8am until 5pm but regional stores will vary

SA stores in CBD and metro areas will be open until 5pm.

Woolworths

All stores in SA, WA, the NT, and Tasmania will be open

All NSW, ACT, Victoria, Queensland stores, including most ‘Metro’ stores, will be open.

Easter Sunday: April 4

Easter Sunday is a better day to shop than Good Friday, but it’s still hit and miss so it’s worthwhile double checking if the store you want to visit is open.

Aldi

All stores in Victoria, Queensland and WA will be open

All ACT stores will be open except for Queanbeyan

Most stores in NSW and SA will be closed. Check the website for details.

Coles

Most stores in Victoria will be open except for Croydon North and Little Knox

Most NSW stores will be closed except Lavington, Deniliquin, Bega, Tuggerah, Wyoming, Goulburn, Bowral, Batemans Bay, Broadway, Erina, Forster, Bateau Bay, Katoomba, Wadalba, Marketown, Grafton Shoppingworld, Tweed City, Tweed Heads, Lismore, Grafton, Murwillumbah, Yamba, Ocean Shores, Banora Point, Kempsey, Laurieton, Green Point, Moss Vale, South Grafton, Casino, Eden, Chittaway Point, Shellharbour, Lisarow, Medowie, Salamander Bay

All stores in the ACT, the NT, and Tasmania will be open

In WA, all Perth stores will be open from 11am to 5pm; regional stores will vary

In SA, all stores will be closed except Adelaide CBD and Rundle Place which will be open from 11am to 5pm. Regional stores will vary.

Woolworths

Most stores in NSW and ACT will be closed

All stores in Victoria will be open except for Moama

All stores in Queensland, the NT, and Tasmania will be open

All stores in WA will be open except for Esperance

SA’s Rundle Mall and regional stores will be open, but stores in Adelaide metropolitan areas and Millicent will be closed

All stores in the NT and Tasmania will be open.

Easter Monday: April 5

Easter Monday is a public holiday, but it’s business as usual for many traders.

Aldi

All stores will be open.

Coles

All NSW, Victoria, ACT, Tasmania, stores will be open

In SA, metro and CBD stores will be open from 11am until 5pm

In Queensland, most stores will be open except Goondiwindi, Mount Isa and Ayr

In WA, all Perth metro stores will be open 8am to 6pm. Regional stores will vary.

Woolworths

The vast majority of Woolies’ outlets across the nation will be open, including most ‘Metro’ stores.

The notable exceptions are SA’s Millicent store and WA’s Esperance and Katanning stores, which will be closed.

Information was correct at the time of writing