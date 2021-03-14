‘Anger and frustration’: Women’s march organisers to meet Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged to sit down with the organisers of nationwide protests against gender inequality as a massive demonstration comes to the front door of Parliament House.

The Morrison government and the Opposition have agreed to not call any division votes in Parliament during Monday’s protest, to allow politicians to attend the event.

But the Minister for Women Marise Payne won’t be attending the march, The New Daily understands.

Senator Payne initially said she would receive the women’s petition by “via correspondence”. But in a change of heart on Sunday, the senator offered to host a separate meeting with the women leading the March 4 Justice rallies.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has also snubbed the event, telling panellists on ABC’s Insiders on Sunday morning that he didn’t have 10 minutes to listen to the crowds protesting about gender inequality.

“I believe if you make commitments, then you should stick to those. But I appreciate that this is an important issue,” Mr McCormack told the program.

Host David Speers asked, “Are you seriously saying you won’t have 10 minutes to go and listen to the women who are coming to Canberra?”

“No, I’ve got meetings all day,” Mr McCormack replied.

Rally co-organiser and Melbourne academic Janine Hendry told The New Daily she was hopeful Ms Payne and other politicians would change their minds about attending.

More than 100,000 people are expected to march, dressed in black, at 40 events across the country.

Mr Morrison said he was “happy to meet with a delegation” in his office on Monday afternoon, but confirmed he won’t be attending the protest.

“I haven’t had a habit of going out to do any marches when they’ve come to Canberra, because as Prime Minister, when you’re in Canberra, it’s a very busy day,” he said.

“But I’m very happy to receive a delegation.”

Ms Hendry said that the PM “needs to hear the voices of the women that are marching”.

“I’d like to harness their collective anger and frustration and I will certainly be passing that on to the Prime Minister,” she said.

“I’d also like to talk to him about the things he has the power to do, right here and right now.”

The March 4 Justice group’s demands include:

An independent investigation into sexual assault allegations and misconduct by members of Parliament

A national strategy for producing deep, cultural change in workplaces, as well as political and criminal justice systems.

The series of marches were sparked by a tweet posted by Ms Hendry last month, in which she proposed “extremely disgruntled women” form a ring in protest outside Parliament House after former Liberal adviser Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped by a male colleague in 2019.

Ok here’s my thought-is it possible to form a ring of people around the perimeter of Parl Hse? Then all of us extremely disgruntled women could travel to Canberra on March 8 and form a ring linking arms and with our backs turned toward the parliament and stand in silent protest.2 — 💧Janine Hendry (@janine_hendry) February 24, 2021

Less than a fortnight later, Attorney-General Christian Porter identified himself as the Cabinet minister at the centre of a rape allegation. Mr Porter denies the claim.

Ms Hendry said there had been a “landslide of anger” about the treatment of women.

“Yes, this is about the government’s response to sexual assault and harassment, but fundamentally the issue is about equity,” she said.

“If we were perceived as human beings with equal rights and responsibilities, this kind of stuff wouldn’t be happening.”

Meanwhile, gender equality campaign groups and family violence experts have signed on to a joint statement calling for policymaking in key areas aimed at making Australia a safer place for women.

Politicians given leave to attend protest

The PM said he won’t be attending the march, but the rest of the Parliament has been given a pass to show up.

“The government and opposition have agreed not to call divisions at Parliament House between midday and 1.30pm [on Monday], to allow members and senators to attend if they wish to participate in the march,” a government spokesperson told TND.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese and shadow minister for women Tanya Plibersek will attend the march, and are expected to be joined by most of the Opposition frontbench.

TND contacted the offices of senior government ministers on Sunday, inquiring if they planned to attend the event or meet a delegation.

None responded, including Senator Payne.

Also on Monday in Parliament, independent Warringah MP Zali Steggall will introduce a bill to amend the Sex Discrimination Act, to expressly outlaw federal politicians, judges and other statutory appointments from engaging in sexual harassment.