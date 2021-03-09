It doesn’t matter if you put it on a plate, in a pie or in a pasta.

If you’re an Australian with heart disease, eating two servings of fish per week could help prevent you from having major heart attacks or strokes.

That’s according to peer-reviewed international research, released on Tuesday, using data from nearly 150,000 people.

The researchers, from Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University in Canada, found there was a lower risk of major cardiovascular disease and death among high-risk patients when they ate at least 175 grams (two servings) of fish per week.

The researchers observed a similar pattern of results for sudden cardiac death, though their findings only applied to heart disease patients and not the general population.