News National The striking images that show how Australia Day 2021 unfolded across the nation
Updated:

The striking images that show how Australia Day 2021 unfolded across the nation

The sails of the Sydney Opera House are lit up at dawn with an artwork by NSW Indigenous artist Frances Belle-Parker. Photo: AAP
January 26 marks a contentious day for our island nation, with Australians divided over whether it is an occasion to celebrate or to mourn.

On Australia Day 2021, the annual conversation became even more heated, while we also grappled with the realities of the pandemic.

The honours list was read (amid much controversy), new Aussies were sworn in as citizens, flags were raised and socially distanced barbecues were lit around the country.

Australia Day parades were cancelled in NSW and Victoria due to coronavirus fears, but that didn’t keep city dwellers at home.

At dawn, people gathered at Barangaroo Reserve for a smoking ceremony, with artwork by Indigenous artist and Yaegl woman Frances Belle-Parker lighting the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

By 11am, most Sydney beaches had reached capacity as temperatures spiked, prompting warnings from health authorities to maintain social distancing and practise water safety.

In major cities across the country, protesters gathered, with organisers in Sydney working around 11th-hour restrictions to push forward with their plans.

Thousands attended Adelaide’s Survival Day rally in Victoria Square, while crowds marched through Melbourne in groups of 100. 

Rallies remained peaceful, with the demonstration at The Domain called off early due to what organisers called “intimidation” by the police.

At least five arrests were made following that event.

These photos show how Australia Day 2021 unfolded

Australia Day Invasion Day
