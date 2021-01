Australia is unlike anywhere else in the world.

We are home to the world’s oldest living civilisation and some of the greatest natural wonders on Earth – not to mention some of the deadliest species.

To mark everything we are as a country – and everything we will be – The New Daily has put together a quiz.

Because for better or worse, us Aussies have a bit of a competitive spirit.

Now, it won’t be easy.

There’s much more to Australia than cricket and backyard barbecues.

How much do you know?