It’s that time of the year again, when the polarising topic of what to do on January 26 dominates dinner table discussions around Australia.

The controversial date, which marks the arrival of a First Fleet ship at Sydney Cove in 1788, is known to many as Australia Day.

It’s a time to celebrate our modern, prosperous nation and to catch up with family and friends around a barbecue.

But to many First Nations people – and their increasingly vocal supporters – January 26 is known as Invasion Day or Survival Day.

It symbolises the start of colonisation, when British authorities began massacring tens of thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Rather than celebrating, many First Nations people view that date as a time to mourn the past and call for action to address racial injustice.

Calls to change the date have grown over the past five years, but are still met with resistance from mainstream Australia.

Roy Morgan released polling on Monday night that showed 59 per cent of survey respondents want to refer to January 26 as Australia Day, but 41 per cent want it to be officially known as Invasion Day.

It is traditional each year for those who support the date change to attend protests in capital cities around the country.

If you want to contribute to the movement, but would prefer not attend a rally due to COVID-19 or other reasons, here’s what you can do.

Learn and share the truth about Australian history

White Australia has a black history that extends far beyond colonisation.

If you want to help the cause, read novels and essays by Indigenous writers and academics and share what you learn.

Dark Emu by Bruce Pascoe is a good start, as is Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia, a collection of childhood stories edited by Anita Heiss.

Before British colonisation, which led to the massacres of tens of thousands of First Nations people, hundreds of clans had their own languages, lore, land management and customs.

This information was passed from one generation to the next through songs, Dreamtime stories, artwork and dance.

Learning about their ancient cultures and practices is one way to help keep alive their traditions.

Other notable Indigenous authors include Stan Grant, Professor Marcia Langton, Nakkiah Lui and Claire G Coleman.

Support Indigenous music