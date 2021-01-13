News National Australian man accused of running world’s biggest dark web market
Updated:

Australian man accused of running world’s biggest dark web market

darknet australian arrest
The Australian is accused of heading the world's biggest illegal online marketplace. Photo: Shutterstock
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

An Australian man accused of operating what prosecutors claim is the biggest illegal marketplace on the darknet has been arrested in Germany.

DarkMarket was shut down on Monday and its servers, located in Ukraine and Moldova, were taken off the internet, prosecutors in the German the city of Koblenz said.

The alleged operator, a 34-year-old Australian man, was detained near the German-Danish border and remanded in custody.

“Until its closure, DarkMarket was probably the largest marketplace worldwide on the darknet, with almost 500,000 users and more than 2400 sellers,” prosecutors said.

They said a judge had ordered the man to be held in custody ahead of possible charges, and that he had given no information to investigators.

More than 320,000 transactions were conducted via the website including the sale of drugs, counterfeit money, stolen or falsified credit cards, anonymous SIM cards and malware.

The transactions were reportedly worth a total of 4650 bitcoin and 12,800 monero – two cryptocurrencies – for an equivalent of more than 140 million euros ($A221 million).

The investigation was led by local German investigators with the participation of foreign authorities, including Australian police, the FBI and Europol.

-with AAP

Topics:

Australia Crime Internet
Follow Us

Trending Now

Indonesian Navy divers find Sriwijaya Air plane’s black box in Java Sea
Calls to postpone Australian Open as NSW criticised for holding rest of country to ransom
With the cost of domestic air fares tipped to rise, this is when to book to snag a deal
Australia must vaccinate 100,000 people every day to meet government targets
Trump deflects blame, says speech before Capitol riot was ‘totally appropriate’
Farmers push government to open Australia’s borders to save crops
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video