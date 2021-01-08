Pre-flight testing of returning Australians will be introduced to help prevent the spread of the more transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said the measure was adopted at a meeting of the national cabinet on Friday.

He said masks will also become mandatory on all domestic and international flights and Australia will not increase the number of people coming back from overseas.

“I’m very pleased to announce that our suggestion from South Australia, that pre-flight testing come into place, has been agreed to.

“The federal government will make it clear how that roll-out will occur in the coming days. Our suggestion for pre-flight testing has now been adopted by the national cabinet.”

“We have adopted a new national standard with regards to the wearing of masks on international and domestic flights.

“This previously was on advice people should wear them. It is now people must wear them on all domestic and international flight. And then also we made a decision within national cabinet today that we would not be increasing the overall number of international repatriation flights we have coming in.”

-more to come