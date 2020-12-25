A two-year-old boy has died after being thrown from quad bike in Victoria’s north-east, police have been told.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the vehicle was being driven on a private property on Moss Road, Barnawartha North, when the crash happened about 11.50am.

Investigators were told the two-year-old, a passenger on the vehicle, was thrown off in the crash.

“The boy was trapped underneath the ATV [all-terrain vehicle] before witnesses freed him and performed CPR,” the spokesperson said.

“Sadly, the boy died at the scene.”

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were en route to the scene of the crash by the afternoon.

Police said the driver was assisting investigators with their inquiries.

All-terrain vehicles are also known as quad bikes or light utility vehicles and are designed to be driven off road.

By October this year, Farmsafe Australia had noted a record 16 deaths linked to the vehicle, and a further 50 injuries.

Mandatory standards for the bikes have come into effect following the government’s acceptance of a recommendation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to introduce the standards in two stages.

Road tragedies strike Christmas period

The Christmas Day tragedy comes after a horror day on regional Victorian roads left three people dead.