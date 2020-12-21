Swimmers are being urged to avoid two beaches south of Batemans Bay in NSW after sharks were spotted feeding on a nearby whale carcass.

The carcass was found floating in the water about 300 metres east of Broulee Island at 6.30pm on Saturday night.

But it wasn’t alone.

Fears of a deadly attack were raised after the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter crew spotted a large number of sharks feeding on the dead whale.

“At 7pm, two civilian vessels under the supervision of Surf Lifesaving attached a tow line to the whale and towed the carcass approximately two kilometres out to sea,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Despite moving the carcass further away, the risk of an attack still remains, with police advising swimmers and recreational boat users to be aware of sharks in the water.

South Coast Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Peter Volf said those planning on fishing should be extra careful.

“People should be aware that sharks are attracted to whale carcasses and to avoid the area to prevent any unnecessary distraction to the sharks while feeding,” Chief Inspector Volf said.

The shocking discovery followed a separate incident in Victoria last Tuesday when an 18-metre sperm whale carcass washed up on a beach at Fairhaven.

The beach, alongside Victoria’s Great Ocean Road, was closed between Fairhaven and Moggs Creek on Tuesday and Wednesday while authorities removed the dead body.

VicEmergency issued a shark warning on Tuesday morning, as whale carcasses are known to attract sharks closer to shore than normal.

Michael Forkgen, a 60-year-old passerby from Jan Juc, said the smell of the dead whale was “horrible”.

“Just the sheer size of it, it was like looking at a bus or something it was so big,” he said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the crew had finished dissecting the whale carcass on the beach and transferring it by truck to a landfill facility.

The incident management team, led by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, worked closely with traditional owners to respect the cultural significance of a whale coming ashore on Country.

Part of the ceremony included burying small pieces of the whale at the beach to respect where its journey ended.

Beachgoers have since been given the green light to return to Fairhaven beach.

Dr Vanessa Pirotta, a marine scientist at Macquarie University, said a few tell-tale marks on the whale’s body indicated some sharks had already gotten there first. “It’s rule 101: When you’ve got a dead whale on a beach, it’s not advised to go swimming because it’s a massive safety risk,” she told TND. “That’s because sharks play an ecosystem service. They’re doing their bit by coming in and breaking the animal down, which is a positive thing.” Judging by the whale’s decomposed skin, it likely died some time ago and the sea conditions helped push it onto land, she said. It’s an observation that has raised questions about the movements of sea animals caught up in the wild waves pounding Australia’s east coast. Last week, the coast of south-east Queensland and north-east NSW was pummelled by wild weather, raising fears of sharks and other “dangerous” hazards. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also smashed towns north of Newcastle in NSW, down to the Victorian border.