Bikies charged in alleged scam that netted bushfire-aid cash

NSW Police have charged several people with links to the Rebels bikie gang as part of a probe into allegedly fraudulent claims for public money intended for bushfire victims.

It is alleged the group claimed $700,000 through a NSW government grant scheme and received $113,000.

Six men and three women were arrested as part of a two-day operation in Greater Sydney and the Southern Highlands on Wednesday and Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said the alleged fraud would be particularly devastating for anyone affected by the Black Summer blazes.

“Unfortunately, there are segments of society who will choose to use situations such as these to gain personal financial advantage, and not surprisingly on this occasion the alleged offenders have ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs,” he said.

In the aftermath of the deadly summer bushfires, the NSW government offered several relief grants of up to $40,000.

Many victims waited months to see any money and had to go through strict grant application processes.

The group was charged with a range of offences, including dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Bikie gang members from Lalor Park, Sackville, Hill top, Box Hill, Wilberforce, South Windsor and North Richmond were charged, while two women, from Westmead and Colebee are expected to be charged.

Detective Superintendent Critchlow described the alleged scam as “a most disturbing incident”.

“What’s very disturbing about this is that we still have 2400 families in the south coast region of NSW being supported by the government … to overcome the difficulties of the bushfires and then COVID pandemic.

“These grants were meant to assist that and they’ve been … stolen from this group.

“The Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang is a criminal organisation that provides nothing but misery to our community and we will not rest until we wipe this group out.

“They will not miss any opportunity to make a profit from other people’s misfortune.”

One of the accused, Taniela Marley Loloa, appeared via a video link in Blacktown Local Court on Thursday.

He was granted bail, with strict conditions, including that he does not associate with any of his co-accused.

Magistrate Karen Robinson noted that the prosecution had a “reasonably strong case”.

She said the allegations were made “more serious” because of their association with a scheme set up to assist “businesses that have been damaged by bushfire”.

Outside court, his lawyer Ahmed Dib said he was happy to comply with the conditions.

“He’s obviously very happy that he’s been granted conditional liberty, pending the charges,” Mr Dib said

Mr Dib was pressed about the seriousness of the charges to which he replied:

“Remember you’re presumed innocent until proven guilty, and we have a long way until anyone can make any type of inference that he’s guilty,” he said.