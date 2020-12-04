Qantas and the revamped Virgin Australia are employing very different strategies to tackle the next 12 months of air travel – but the good news is, consumers are likely to benefit.

While Qantas eyes international travel next year, Virgin Australia will be pushing hard to reinvent itself and snap up domestic passengers.

Virgin will operate as a smaller, domestic airline that no longer offers longer international flights.

And the makeover is already underway.

To celebrate the easing of border restrictions, Virgin has been dishing out some major promotions.

On Tuesday, the airline gave away 200 pairs of red thongs to passengers on board its first flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

Summer is officially here and it’s time to work on that thong tan. We wanted to bring excitement to guests as they arrived into Queensland on our first flight from Melbourne since restrictions lifted #YouCantKeepAGoodThongDown #HavaianasAustralia pic.twitter.com/ef7uvOG8DQ — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) December 1, 2020

Last month, it offered free domestic flights to some of its first passengers arriving in Melbourne from Sydney.

“It’s great to see Virgin back in business and competing strongly with Qantas,” said Monash University aviation expert Greg Bamber.

“That’s good news for all Australian travellers. Having a strong competitor will help to keep fares down.”

Aviation consultant Tony Webber said Virgin’s tactics appeared to be targeting leisure travellers.

“If they move back to somewhere closer to Virgin Blue it’s definitely going to be a focal point for the Hawaiian shirt, thonged passengers,” Dr Webber said.

Virgin’s departure from long-haul flights leaves Qantas to capitalise on overseas travel, which the airline’s CEO Alan Joyce said won’t resume until at least mid-2021.

“We’ll need a vaccine for international travel to restart properly,” Mr Joyce said on Thursday.

The UK has become the first to approve Pfizer’s vaccine, which will start being distributed from next week, while the US could approve two vaccines before Christmas.

But until a significant part of the world’s population is vaccinated, the number of people flying overseas won’t improve, Mr Joyce said.

So while we wait for that magical vaccine, we’re likely to see lots of Australians take advantage of Virgin, Qantas and Rex’s competing airfares – taking their free thongs on leisure holidays around the country.