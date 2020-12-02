Australia ‘owes an apology’ – China ups the ante with another cartoon

China has fired another salvo in its escalating war of words with Australia, with a state-affiliated newspaper publishing a cartoon showing a bloodied kangaroo and demanding an apology.

The cartoon in The Global Times is accompanied by an opinion article that urges Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “take full responsibility for the deteriorating relationship with China”.

“Australia’s hypocrisy and double standard on human rights and so-called freedom of speech have again made waves in its relations with China,” it said.

“The country that owes an apology is Australia – to China. And to Afghanistan first and foremost for slaughtering their innocent people.

“It should also apologise to the Chinese artist, whose work was groundlessly smeared as a ‘false image’.

“It needs to seriously reassess the damage done its own international optics caused by this double standard outburst regarding ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘human rights’.”

The escalation comes days after an image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child sparked outrage. Shared on Twitter by a senior Chinese official, it referenced allegations of war crimes, including murder and torture, by Australian troops in Afghanistan.

On Monday, an angry Mr Morrison described the image as “repugnant” and demanded China apologise and take it down. Neither has been forthcoming.

On Tuesday, with state premiers speaking out about their fears of deteriorating relations with Australia’s biggest trading partner, Mr Morrison was calmer. He urged his Coalition colleagues against “amplification” of the issue.

But the damage appeared to have already been done.

China accuses Australian politicians of overreacting

The Chinese embassy in Canberra weighed in, accusing the PM of “another attempt to stoke domestic nationalism”. It said the “rage and roar” of some Australian politicians was a “misreading of and overreaction to” the social media post.

It described an official complaint lodged by Australia’s foreign affairs secretary as unwarranted and unacceptable.

“The accusations made are simply to serve two purposes. One is to deflect public attention from the horrible atrocities by certain Australian soldiers. The other is to blame China for the worsening of bilateral ties,” the embassy said.

Then came the new cartoon in The Global Times. Posted late on Tuesday, it was accompanied by a defence of Chinese artist Fu Yu – known as Wuheqilin – who created the original image shared on Twitter.

“I was only using my work to record what had happened. I see it as my responsibility to record truth,” Wuheqilin told the outlet.

The Global Times said Mr Morrison “loses his cool over a diplomat and computer graphic artist with just one social media post”.

“The post was against the atrocities not the country per se,” it said.

“Yet the Australian government should put those guilty on trial – not drop the diplomatic ball with a knee-jerk reaction and misconstrue the cartoon as ‘anti-Australia propaganda’.”

Belt and Road initiative remains unhindered

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews weighed in later on Wednesday, condemning the original image but declaring it would not sway him from his state’s adoption of the controversial Belt and Road Initiative agreement with China.

“I would hope the rhetoric, the commentary, social media posts, comes to an end,” he said.

“As challenging as it is, as appalling as that behaviour is, we do need to find a way to work through this.”

Australia’s allies join the fray over ‘disinformation’

Support for Australia has come from several of its most important allies, with the US, Britain, France and New Zealand expressing solidarity over the controversial social media post.

The US ambassador to Australia Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr has accused Chinese foreign ministry officials of spreading “disinformation through fabricated images and disingenuous statements” about Australia.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told the Guardian that Britain will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Australia.

The French government has also condemned the tweet as “insulting”, saying it is unworthy of the level of diplomacy expected from a country like China.

“The published image is particularly shocking and the commentary is biased and insulting to all countries whose armed forces have been or have been engaged in Afghanistan for nearly twenty years,” it said in a press briefing.

On Tuesday, NZ PM Jacinda Ardern said she had raised concerns about the doctored image with China, and that the image warranted her government making its own protest.

-with agencies