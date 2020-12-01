As Australia tightens its grip on COVID-19, another killer is continuing to take the lives of Australians.

And it’s often happening in the one place where they should feel the safest – their own homes.

On Monday, this year’s known death toll of women killed by violence increased by three to a total of 48.

It marked the first time that Counting Dead Women Australia – a project run by feminist collective Destroy The Joint – recorded three separate deaths on a single day.

“Destroyers, this day is unbearable,” the group posted on Facebook.

The deaths were recorded on day six of the United Nation’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign, from November 25 to December 10.

Fairfield, NSW

About midday on Monday, emergency services were called to a block of units in Fairfield, NSW, after a neighbour called triple zero.

When police and paramedics arrived at the Nelson Street address they found a 42-year-old woman, Samr Dawoodi, injured and struggling to breathe on the kitchen floor.

The New Daily understands she died at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Her husband, Salam Al-Qas Soomo, 60, was arrested and taken to Fairfield police station for questioning by detectives.

The father of three has since been charged with Ms Dawoodi’s murder.

The couple had moved to Australia from Syria as refugees only a few months before the pandemic began, the ABC reported.

Narre Warren South, Victoria

Investigators were called to a home on Springvalley Way at Narre Warren South about 1pm on Monday.

Police have not yet determined the exact circumstances of the incident, but several family members were attacked.

A 42-year-old woman died from her injuries in hospital, while a 70-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

A 15-year-old boy is under police guard in hospital, and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW all of those involved were related.

“It’s an absolute tragic incident out there,” he said.

“Obviously the homicide (squad) is conducting significant inquiries and forensic analysis at the scene, but it appears to involve family members.”

Ballarat, Victoria

Kobie Parfitt, 43, was last seen alive on April 28 at a property in Hickman Street in the regional Victorian city of Ballarat.

On Monday, police announced they now believe the mother of four was murdered that same day after receiving new information from the public.

Ms Parfitt has not accessed her bank account since she was last seen, nor has she used her mobile phone.

Missing Persons Unit Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said he believed there were people in Ballarat who knew what happened to Ms Parfitt.

“My firm belief is there are a number of people in the Ballarat area who know what happened to Kobie, know what caused it, and potentially know where she is,” he said.

“Our No.1 priority is to locate Kobie and return her to her family.”

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.

In an emergency, call triple zero.