A fourth person has been charged over the hit-and-run death of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in the NSW Hunter region two years ago.

The body of Ian Pullen was discovered on the side of the road in the early hours on September 29, 2018, at Glenridding near Singleton.

A man and two women have since been charged over the death and remain before the courts.

On Wednesday, police searched a home in Singleton and arrested a 27-year-old woman.

She was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and intending to pervert the course of justice.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court on Thursday.

NSW Police will allege 43-year-old Mr Pullen was hit by a man driving a white Toyota Hilux utility.

Police say the car returned a short time later and the man and woman struck Mr Pullen in the head with an object.