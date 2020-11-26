$700m in Australian coal held up at China ports

Australian coal worth more than $700 million is being held up at Chinese ports because of apparent problems with environmental standards.

Dozens of bulk carriers have been stuck off the Chinese coast for months due to safety and quality inspections that appear to be aimed squarely at Australian exports.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt is working with exporters to resolve the delays.

“We are aware of longer port processing times for Australian coal, particularly at this time of year,” he said on Thursday.

“We continue to engage with industry about the impact that unofficial restrictions are having on resources exporters.”

The coal delays are the latest in a string of Chinese trade strikes against Australian products, with diplomatic relations in the deep freeze over a laundry list of grievances.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would work through the trade issues one at a time, but Australia would not bow to pressure or cede its sovereignty.

“We just work the process through with the Chinese government to get the best possible outcome that we can,” he told the Nine network.

“These are not easy issues … it’s incredibly complicated what we’re dealing with here.”

Mr Morrison said skilled trade negotiators were working to resolve the disputes.

“That’s not simple, but simple things are not the only issues with deal with as a government,” he said.

“We deal with very complicated and difficult issues, which this is one of, but we are very keen to ensure we get the best outcome for Australia and in the interests of our relationship.”

-AAP