News National NAB closes branches nationwide after ‘physical security threat’
Updated:

NAB closes branches nationwide after ‘physical security threat’

NAB bank close threat
The bank has closed 850 branches across Australia. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

One of Australia’s biggest banks has temporarily closed all its branches due to “a physical security threat”.

All of NAB’s 850 branches nationally closed just after 12pm on Wednesday (AEDT) and were expected to stay closed for the rest of the day.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” the bank said in a brief statement.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Digital services including internet and telephone banking remain operational.

-more to come

Follow Us

Trending Now

china japan australia pact
Australia warned of China ‘countermeasures’ over Japan pact
south australia virus shutdown
South Australia to ‘pause for six days’ with COVID lockdown
Trump stalling could hurt COVID battle: Biden advisers
Footballer who attacked woman in laneway given community corrections order
Tasmanian man injured by chainsaw in ‘dispute between neighbours’
Crown Resorts banned from opening new Sydney casino at Barangaroo
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video