NAB closes branches nationwide after ‘physical security threat’

One of Australia’s biggest banks has temporarily closed all its branches due to “a physical security threat”.

All of NAB’s 850 branches nationally closed just after 12pm on Wednesday (AEDT) and were expected to stay closed for the rest of the day.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” the bank said in a brief statement.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Digital services including internet and telephone banking remain operational.

-more to come