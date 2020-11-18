Australian Federal Police officers are raiding a number of properties across Sydney as part of an investigation targeting officials from the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union.

Officers are searching the CFMEU headquarters at Pyrmont, and a number of other raids are underway at properties across inner Sydney.

The AFP confirmed it has executed search warrants at Sydney properties on Wednesday as part of a trade union task force investigation.

“As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time,” an AFP statement said.

NSW Police are also involved in the execution of search warrants at several locations.

The raids – on both CFMEU offices and homes – began early this morning, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

The CFMEU has been contacted for comment.

The ABC has seen three NSW Police officers stationed at the rear of the CFMEU headquarters.

One staff member arrived for work and was inside the building for about 20 seconds before she was ushered out by officials.

The CFMEU represents 100,000 construction workers across the country as well as more than 20,000 mining and energy workers.

The union, which represents about 180,000 workers nationally, is preparing for the election of officials, including its state president, with the ballot due to open in January.

In 2014 the Australian government established a joint police taskforce to investigate conduct uncovered by the royal commission into union corruption.

-with agencies