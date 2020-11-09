A record-breaking petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire has been presented to federal parliament.

More than half a million Australians signed the online petition launched by former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

Another former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, publicly supported the petition.

The pair believe Australia is on the American path to deep division unless Rupert Murdoch’s hyper-partisan media operations are kept in check.

Petitions committee chair Ken O’Dowd was impressed with the number of Australians engaging with parliament and democracy.

Mr O’Dowd told parliament on Monday the top paper petitions in Australian history related to community pharmacies (more than 1.2 million signatures) and beer prices (more than 790,000 signatures).

