Parrot saves owner from Brisbane house fire by raising alarm before smoke detectors
Parrot saves owner from Brisbane house fire by raising alarm before smoke detectors

A nearby resident captured vision of a house fire at Kangaroo Point overnight ABC News
A man has survived a house fire that gutted his Brisbane home overnight after his pet parrot sounded the alarm before smoke detectors kicked in.

The house, in Salstone Street at Kangaroo Point, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived just after 2am.

Resident Anton Nguyen said he was lucky to escape uninjured after his bird, Eric, alerted him to danger.

Anton Nguyen’s parrot, Eric, alerted him to the fire when he squawked his owner’s name. Photo: ABC News

“I heard a bang and Eric – my parrot – he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” he said.

“I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames.

“And so I’ve grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs.”

He said he did not hear his smoke alarms go off.

“I’m in shock but I’m fine,” he said.

“Everything’s alright so long as I have myself and the bird.”

QFES acting inspector Cam Thomas said the parrot squawked “Anton! Anton!” to alert Mr Nguyen of the danger.

“There was a gentleman asleep at the time,” he said.

“He heard a large bang and his parrot, Eric, actually alerted him to get out of the building and they both got out fine.

“There were smoke detectors, [but] the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off.”

Both Mr Nguyen and Eric the parrot escaped the fire without injuries. Photo: ABC News

Acting Inspector Thomas said crews did well to contain the fire to just one property.

“The fire’s pretty much well engulfed the whole premise, with exposures on the left hand side that have needed protecting with some blistering on the exterior,” he said.

A crime scene has been declared and fire investigators are examining the cause of the blaze.

-ABC

