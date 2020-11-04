A man has survived a house fire that gutted his Brisbane home overnight after his pet parrot sounded the alarm before smoke detectors kicked in.

The house, in Salstone Street at Kangaroo Point, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived just after 2am.

Resident Anton Nguyen said he was lucky to escape uninjured after his bird, Eric, alerted him to danger.

“I heard a bang and Eric – my parrot – he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” he said.

“I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames.

“And so I’ve grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs.”

He said he did not hear his smoke alarms go off.

“I’m in shock but I’m fine,” he said.

“Everything’s alright so long as I have myself and the bird.”

QFES acting inspector Cam Thomas said the parrot squawked “Anton! Anton!” to alert Mr Nguyen of the danger.

“There was a gentleman asleep at the time,” he said.

“He heard a large bang and his parrot, Eric, actually alerted him to get out of the building and they both got out fine.

“There were smoke detectors, [but] the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off.”

Acting Inspector Thomas said crews did well to contain the fire to just one property.

“The fire’s pretty much well engulfed the whole premise, with exposures on the left hand side that have needed protecting with some blistering on the exterior,” he said.

A crime scene has been declared and fire investigators are examining the cause of the blaze.

