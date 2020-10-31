News National Australia welcomes Qatar’s contrition for ‘violations and illegal actions’ against women
Updated:

Australia welcomes Qatar’s contrition for ‘violations and illegal actions’ against women

Marise Payne says Qatar has taken an important step launching an investigation.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has welcomed an apology from Qatar over the forced internal examinations of women, including 13 Australians, after an abandoned baby was found at Doha International Airport.

She also commended the findings of a Qatari investigation that showed “illegal actions” had occurred when the female passengers on a Sydney-bound flight were subjected to the examinations on October 2.

“It is an important step that these offences have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office,” Ms Payne said in a statement on Friday night.

Earlier a statement from Qatar’s Government Communication Office said “standard procedures were violated”.

“Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.

“What took place is wholly inconsistent with Qatar’s culture and values,” the statement said.

It said the prime minister and interior minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, had offered his country’s “sincerest apology” to the women forced to undergo the examinations.

Ms Payne said she welcomed the apology and Qatar’s acknowledgement of the “offensive mistreatment of female passengers” at the airport.

“Australian passengers will be reassured that Qatar has established a specialised task force to review procedures and protocols to ensure there is never a repeat of this incident,” she said.

“The statement of the Government of Qatar is consistent with our expectations for contrition, accountability and determination to avoid any repeat of this disturbing episode.”

The Qatari apology comes after the Australian government expressed outrage and union workers threatened not to service Qatar Airways aircraft in Sydney over the incident.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Top epidemiologist rates Victoria’s contact tracing ‘gold standard’, despite what Gladys Berejiklian says
Bushfire royal commission findings dismissed as ‘useless’ without action on climate change
The Ferguson Report: Even Victorians should feel sorry for US voters
Jeff Bezos’ pandemic windfall: Amazon posts record profits as online shopping boom continues
Deaths, destruction and floods as earthquake shakes Greece and Turkey
‘Gift of a lifetime’: Kanye gifts Kim a birthday hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video