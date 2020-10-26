Man in hospital as violent weather lashes Queensland

Thousands of people are waking up to no power after fierce winds, golf-ball-sized hail and violent thunderstorms lashed southeast Queensland, leaving one man in hospital.

The man in his 30s became trapped under a tree after it fell on him at a Karalee backyard, west of Brisbane, on Sunday afternoon.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head, shoulder and chest injuries, and is now in a stable condition.

Power supplier Energex recorded more than 80,000 lightning strikes in the southeast from midday to 4pm.

“My ears are still ringing,” Resident Tori Bradley told the ABC after lightning struck a large tree and caused her Cornubia home to shake.

“The tree just exploded — there was debris right across the 2.5-acre block,” Ms Bradley said.

The wild thunderstorms cut power to more than 30,000 homes in southeast Queensland, while high winds and flying debris brought down 207 powerlines.

Only about 5000 homes were reconnected to the grid by Sunday evening.

Networks in the Redland Bay, Mt Crosby and Bay Islands suffered significant damage as large hailstones, up to 5cm in diameter, lashed the region.

Some people in those areas may not have power restored until Monday, Energy Queensland said.

Wet weather is expected to continue in southeast Queensland early this week, with the chance of a thunderstorm in Brisbane on Monday.

Non-stop rain for a week

Heavy rain is expected to lash Sydney’s east for up to seven consecutive days, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning there could be flash flooding.

“It may be heavy at times for areas around the central coastline, particularly during the parts of the morning hours [on Monday],” senior BOM forecaster Jordan Notara told the ABC.

“We expect to see the continuation of generally wet conditions, unfortunately, through the next seven days, mostly around the eastern seaboard.”

Parts of Victoria and NSW are bracing for snow in some alpine areas.

Weatherzone said an “upper-level trough” is stationary over parts of NSW, Victoria, eastern South Australia and northern Tasmania.

“Snow has been falling overnight into Sunday over parts of the alpine region, and by the end of the weekend, some of the higher peaks may have accumulated around 10cm of fresh snow,” a spokesman said.