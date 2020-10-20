No one’s lunch: Baby echidna survives and thrives after bird of prey attack

This adorable baby echidna refuses to be anyone’s lunch.

The puggle was rushed to Taronga Wildlife Hospital last month after Central Coast locals saw it drop about four metres to the ground.

On the branch above it were a raven and a magpie.

The little puggle had scratches across its lack so it’s believed it was taken from its burrow by a bird of prey to become a lunchtime snack.

But instead, it survived and is in surprisingly good health after a variety of x-rays, blood tests and a thorough examination by a team of vets.

Senior Keeper Sarah Male will now spend the next few months giving the puggle a feed of specially formulated echidna milk formula and a bath before it returns to its burrow for its 48 hour sleep cycle.

“Despite its ordeal, this little puggle doing so well,” Ms Male said.

“Since arriving at the hospital its lacerations have almost completely healed, it’s putting on weight and is also starting to grow a thin layer of fur all of which are all promising signs.

“While the puggle is improving every day, it is still very young and in the wild would still be dependent on mum, so will require ongoing care for the next few months.”

Echidnas are only one of two species of monotremes in the world, meaning they are unique mammals that lay eggs and also suckle their young.

However, the Taronga Zoo says it is not uncommon for its team of vets to care for echidnas as they come into contact with cars on the road or are attacked by domestic pets such as dogs and cats.