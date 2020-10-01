News National PM asks for ‘common sense’ on toilet debate
Updated:

PM asks for ‘common sense’ on toilet debate

The PM has rejoined the debate over gender-inclusive toilets and urged anti-discrimination agencies to adopt a common sense approach to the issue. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejoined the debate over gender-inclusive toilets.

Liberal Senator Claire Chandler could be dragged before the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commission after saying women’s toilets were for people of the female sex and should remain that way.

Mr Morrison said there was nothing wrong with her comments.

“It’s common sense and I would urge a more common sense approach on how some of these agencies operate,” he told Sydney radio station 2GB on Thursday.

“The Tasmanian one has had form on other issues in the past. I think people just expect common sense in these areas.”

It isn’t the first time Mr Morrison has felt it necessary to flush out what he sees as excessive pandering to gender sensitivities.

Last year, the Prime Minister criticised a gender-inclusive toilet sign on display in his department, describing it as political correctness and over the top.

The sign encouraged staff to use the bathroom that best fit their gender identity.

Mr Morrison said the sign was not necessary and vowed to “sort it out”.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Bluey
Children’s TV under threat as commercial TV networks freed from content quotas
Anthony Albanese has unveiled Labor's economic plan for the coronavirus recession.
Anthony Albanese reveals Labor blueprint for rebuilding the economy
China’s net-zero target will boost renewables investment around the world, says Turnbull
Farmers are struggling to fill 26,000 jobs despite many would-be workers
On the Rocks: Bill Murray teams with Sofia Coppola again for father-daughter buddy comedy
‘Health and economic hell’ awaits as top doctors rebuke Scott Morrison
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video