News National Support package announced for parents of stillborn infants
Updated:

Support package announced for parents of stillborn infants

Decades after losing a child the grief remains. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The Morrison government is committing $7.6 million to assist parents  dealing with the personal, social and financial impact after the loss of a stillborn child.

Eligible families who experience a stillbirth or the death of a child under 12 months of age will receive up to $3606.81 in support payments.

Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said this would help provide additional financial support to about 900 families each year.

“The loss of a child is truly devastating and we understand that no amount of money could ever deal with the grief these families experience,” Senator Ruston said.

“The Stillborn Baby Payment and Bereavement Payment provided through Family Tax Benefit are there to support families cope with expenses after the tragic death of an infant.”

She said by introducing a single rate of Stillborn Baby Payment it addresses inconsistences in levels of support provided through the social security system to better recognise all bereavements.

It also provides families who have received a lower rate of the Newborn Supplement for the birth of their second or subsequent child up to $1139.32 if their child tragically passes away before their first birthday.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Dirty money: The names linked to shocking money laundering report
Madonna King: The Claremont murders and the three words every woman knows
Garry Linnell: Modern-day snake oil fools presidents, MPs and the would-be believers
Melbourne to take ‘safe steps’ out of lockdown after health minister quits
JobSeekers brace for poverty as Scott Morrison slashes coronavirus supplement
Long-lost dinosaur bones: The strange story of the Scelidosaurus
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video