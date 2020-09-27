News National Explainer: Melbourne has new coronavirus rules. What are they?
Updated:

Explainer: Melbourne has new coronavirus rules. What are they?

Melbourne's coronavirus rules have slightly eased as case numbers continue to drop. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Weddings, on-site learning and picnics in the park are back on under eased coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne, but it’s important to understand the fine print.

As Victoria recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews detailed how life under lockdown would change from 11.59pm on Sunday, with what he called “safe and steady steps”.

The controversial 9pm to 5am curfew will be lifted, and restrictions on some work industries representing 127 workers would be eased to allow on-site work, he said.

To deter Melburnians from hosting “illegal gatherings”, a new on-the-spot fine of $5000 will be dished out to people caught having parties in private homes.

The details surrounding this new penalty are yet to be finalised, but Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton is expected to face the public on Monday. 

Live in Melbourne? Here’s what you need to know.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Tax cuts will put billions back in Australians' pockets.
Bringing forward tax cuts in federal budget fair, but not very effective: Deloitte
Diverse boards are less likely to make irresponsible decisions.
Big business’ bad behaviour driven by a lack of board diversity
‘Holy grail’ or epic hoax? Australian Kelly Cahill’s UFO abduction story still stirs passions
instagram influencers in the Kimberley
Chris Hemsworth’s bid to bring Hollywood to Australia
nsw virus testing
NSW’s huge milestone: First day since June with no new COVID cases
Some energy drinks produce a carcinogenic agent and the makers don’t know it
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video