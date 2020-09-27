Weddings, on-site learning and picnics in the park are back on under eased coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne, but it’s important to understand the fine print.

As Victoria recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews detailed how life under lockdown would change from 11.59pm on Sunday, with what he called “safe and steady steps”.

The controversial 9pm to 5am curfew will be lifted, and restrictions on some work industries representing 127 workers would be eased to allow on-site work, he said.

To deter Melburnians from hosting “illegal gatherings”, a new on-the-spot fine of $5000 will be dished out to people caught having parties in private homes.

The details surrounding this new penalty are yet to be finalised, but Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton is expected to face the public on Monday.

Live in Melbourne? Here’s what you need to know.