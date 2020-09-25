Once upon a time, until I was in my mid-20s, I sat in the front passenger seat of taxis, chatting away freely to the driver about his day and mine.

That stopped abruptly late one night, on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, when the middle-aged driver lent across and placed his hand on my inside thigh.

Before that, I knew perfectly how such a tricky situation should be handled. I’d remove his hand immediately. I’d demand he stop.

Take down his licence number. Get out of the car. I’d wind the window down and scream blue murder, if that was required.

I’d know what to do. On paper.

On this night, I did none of those things. None. I froze.

I didn’t even remove his hand.

New to Sydney, I remember thinking I should have studied what roads led to Lane Cove and what ones didn’t. And mostly, I remember thinking that I couldn’t afford to annoy the man stroking my thigh.

My heart pounded as his hand wandered, and when he pulled up outside my house, I ran to the front door, not for a moment glancing behind to see if he followed, or sped off.

It seems a lifetime ago now and I don’t even remember the tiny details, but my flatmate and I argued over whether I should call the taxi company and lodge a complaint.

I didn’t want to because he knew where I lived. He’d dropped me home.

She won eventually, dialled the number and handed me the phone, where I asked to speak to the on-duty taxi company supervisor.

He asked me where I had caught the taxi, whether it had been booked, and where I had been dropped off.

And then he said this: “He will never work again for this company. And he will never know why.’’ He sounded the age of my own father.

A couple of decades later, I don’t know the motivations of the driver.

He was absolutely out of line. But the fear that took over transported me to see it as an imminent attack.

I’m not alone.