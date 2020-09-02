News National Bear calmly peruses aisles in California supermarket, stuns shoppers
Updated:

Bear calmly peruses aisles in California supermarket, stuns shoppers

A bear was spotted in a Safeway supermarket at Kings Beach, California. Photo: Facebook
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

In the United States, it’s not only humans stocking up on groceries and toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic.

It turns out the local bears need to go shopping, too.

At least, they do in North California.

Last week, shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway in Lake Tahoe were shocked to find a relaxed-looking bear perusing the fresh produce.

Footage posted to social media shows the bear turning around with a packaged item in its mouth near a display of avocados.

“We were just calmly arriving at the store,” shopper Rubi Nevarez told Reuters.

“I didn’t even imagine what we were going to find.”

But this particular supermarket is no stranger to furry intruders.

Local media reported a bear visited the same shop on August 18 – and exited with a bag of Tostitos tortilla chips.

Footage shows the bear grabbing a bag of chips before walking outside, plonking down next to a bin and tucking in.

Perhaps this second trip was to check if any avocados were ripe for guacamole.

We’ll never know what was on its mind, but it’s possible California’s devastating wildfires have been contributing to the hungry animal’s unusual behaviour.

Share This Story

Trending Now

house-prices-equation-september
House prices continue to fall ahead of market’s toughest test
Michael Pascoe: Treasurer without a plan turns to vaudeville
Victoria’s state of emergency powers extended by six months after passing parliament
Suffering unnecessarily: Victoria’s untold pain crisis during lockdown
Healthiest of the home brands: Woolworths wins out
Australia’s top health experts weren’t consulted about stopping aged-care inspections
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video