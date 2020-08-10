A Liberal MP has hit out at “cowards” in his own party for defending Daniel Andrews’ handling of the coronavirus, following a weekend of obvious strain on Victorian leaders grappling with a second wave.

Former NSW leader Mike Baird on Sunday praised the Victorian Premier for “working his absolute guts out”, saying the current situation was “not the time to second-guess or finger point”.

As Mr Andrews “tries to do the impossible”, he urged people to give Victoria’s leaders “strength, not grief”.

It came as the nation recorded its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic so far, with Victoria announcing on Sunday that another 17 people had died.

The plea from a fellow Liberal was was not welcomed by Matthew Guy, the former Leader of the Opposition, who has been among the opposition voices leading strong attacks on the Andrews government.

On Sunday night, Mr Guy tweeted: “Gee, I’ve got a sudden urge to comment on greyhound racing, nightclub lockouts and bungled tram lines.”

“But, alas, I have to prepare for tomorrow’s home school given Melbourne is in a stage 4 curfew lockdown, and we can’t go to Manly beach,” he wrote.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Mr Guy hit out at other NSW Liberals but did not specify who he was referring to.

“I think Victorian Liberals are getting fed up with two faced NSW Liberal cowards who back Daniel Andrews. Federal and state ones,” he wrote.

Health Minister sorry

The comments come after speculation at the weekend about the strain on Victorian leaders amid intense pressure and questioning about the government’s handling of hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos expressed distress over the “incorrect assumption” that she could “single-handedly report on the actions of countless individuals and many agencies”.

“There’s no detailed go-to manual of how to respond to these pandemics,” Ms Mikakos tweeted.

In the tweets, she appeared to be answering those who criticised her for repeatedly rebuffing questions about the hotel quarantine debacle, which is being investigated by an independent judicial inquiry.

“It was work that needed to be done quickly and nimbly because the virus would not wait and no doubt, mistakes were made along the way, because humans are flawed yet contagious viruses are unforgiving,” Ms Mikakos said of her state’s pandemic responses.

The string of tweets in the early hours of Sunday also compared the COVID pandemic to ancient Greece and historical pandemics, raising eyebrows and prompting questions from journalists at a morning press conference.

A thread: I’ve grown up inspired by Greece’s most enduring contribution to civilisation – democracy. A bust of the great Athenian statesman, Pericles, who built the Parthenon and governed during its golden age of educational and cultural achievement sits proudly in my office. — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) August 8, 2020

Mr Andrews said on Sunday he hadn’t read Ms Mikakos’s entire 10-tweet thread, and hadn’t spoken to her personally since she posted it.

“She’s a very strong person,” the Premier said, when asked by a journalist if she is “holding up OK?”

“This virus doesn’t stop and none of us can afford to, either…all Victorians, we are resilient. We are strong.”

Nurse says guests manipulated hotel quarantine staff

Meanwhile, a nurse has spoken out about hotel quarantine, in a new account expected to raise further questions about how locked-down guests were managed.

Workers for the Department of Health and Human Services gave in to people’s requests for “fresh air” breaks amid concerns they would self-harm, a Melbourne nurse has told the ABC.

The nurse alleged guests were communicating with each other on Facebook to share tips on how to circumnavigate quarantine rules by playing up their anxiety.

Staff were concerned about welfare of people in quarantine after a suspected suicide at the Pan Pacific hotel in South Wharf, the ABC reports.

Staff were trying to “fix” the anxiety of guests who were threatening to self-harm when their initial requests to leave their room were denied, the nurse claimed.

“As a result [staff] started having too many interactions with guests,” the nurse told the ABC.

“We should have been seeing them as infrequently as possible.”

Coronavirus figures

Victoria recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic on Sunday with 17 fatalities, having chalked up a full week in stage-four lockdown.



There were 394 new cases in the state from more than 41,000 tests.



The deaths included two people in their 50s, four in their 70s, six in their 80s and five people in their 90s. They take Victoria’s toll to 210.



Some 43 Victorian COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care, with 26 on ventilators.



More than 2700 confirmed cases around the state have no known source and remain of primary concern.

Almost 1000 Victorian healthcare workers also have COVID-19.

On Sunday, NSW health authorities recorded ten new coronavirus infections, one of whom is a student at Bonnyrigg Heights Primary School in western Sydney.

All students will learn from home on Monday as the school helps NSW Health to trace the close contacts of the student and cleaning is carried out.

St Agatha’s Catholic Church in Pennant Hills is also undergoing deep cleaning after a parishioner tested positive to the virus.

A total of 295 people have died of COVID-19 across Australia since the start of the pandemic.



-with AAP