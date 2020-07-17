A 10-year-old boy is in a Tasmanian hospital after a shark attack in the state’s north-west.

The boy was on a fishing expedition about five kilometres off the Tasman coast with his dad and two other men when the shark “grabbed him from the boat”.

It was a six-metre vessel.

“The boy’s father jumped into the water at which point the shark swam off,” according to an Ambulance Tasmania spokesperson quoted in The Advocate. “The boy, who was wearing a personal flotation device, suffered lacerations to his arm, and other cuts to his chest and head.” The boy is in a stable condition.

