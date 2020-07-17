Perth Stadium streaker faces big fine for breaching AFL quarantine zone

A 28-year-old man who ran onto the field during last night’s AFL match at Perth Stadium faces a $50,000 fine for breaching a quarantine zone.

The shirtless man got about 30 metres onto the field late into the match between Geelong and Collingwood before he was tackled by security guards wearing protective clothing, including masks and gloves.

The game was played under State Emergency Act conditions, with the arena declared a quarantine zone, meaning the man faces a far heftier penalty than would normally apply for a streaking offence.

The same conditions will apply for the western derby on Sunday afternoon.

Under WA’s phase four restrictions, 30,000 fans can attend the games at Perth Stadium — half the venue’s capacity.

That made last night’s crowd the largest allowed to attend a match so far during the coronavirus-disrupted season.

The WA Government said the decision to allow fans to attend the football was based on advice from the state’s Chief Health Officer that it was safe.

But it has been criticised by the Australian Nursing Federation and the Australian Medical Association of WA, which described last night’s match as “a huge gamble”, saying it would take only one infected person to make it “the dumbest game of football that was ever played”.

The streaker from last night’s game was charged with failing to comply with directions and could also be forced to isolate under directions from the Health Department, although police said he did not make contact with any players or umpires.

He is due to appear in court next week.

The Magpies defeated the Cats by 22 points.