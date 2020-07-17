Cosmic shift: New star sign means the current zodiac may be wrong

Did you feel the shift this week? Because NASA realigned your cosmos.

The American space agency has revealed a new star sign not currently used in the zodiac.

Meet Ophiuchus – the 13th member of the group.

It also means the star sign you’ve been following may be wrong.

“When the Babylonians first invented the 12 signs of zodiac, a birthday between about July 23 and August 22 meant being born under the constellation Leo,” NASA wrote on its website.

“Now, 3000 years later, the sky has shifted because Earth’s axis (North Pole) doesn’t point in quite the same direction.

“The constellations are different sizes and shapes, so the Sun spends different lengths of time lined up with each one,” NASA continues.

“The line from Earth through the Sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only seven days. To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the Sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12.

“Then they assigned each of those 12 constellations equal amounts of time. Besides the 12 familiar constellations of the zodiac, the Sun is also aligned with Ophiuchus for about 18 days each year.”

Ophiuchus is symbolised by a snake bearer and represents people who were born between November 29 and December 17.

But it also changes the zodiac calendar for nearly everyone.

Some Leos become Cancers while some Capricorns are now Sagittarians.

Babylonians developed the zodiac in the belief the Gods in heaven ruled people’s fates, and the stars served to indicate this.

They identified the constellations in the sky, determining a person’s star sign in relation to a constellation’s position relative to the Sun on one’s day of birth.