On This Day: Oz for Africa 1985 fundraiser concert rocks Sydney

INXS, Australian Crawl, Men at Work.

These were just a few of the big-name Australian bands that drew screaming crowds to Sydney on this day in 1985.

But it wasn’t getting to see Michael Hutchence up close, or the chance to belt out The Boys Light Up, that enticed the 10,000 fans (well, not entirely).

Oz for Africa was an enormous outdoor concert intended to raise money for famine relief in Africa.

The four-hour concert, held at the Sydney Sports and Entertainment Centre, was broadcast locally and internationally as part of the worldwide Live Aid performances.

Due to the time difference, the Oz for Africa concert began 12 hours ahead of the main gig at Wembley Stadium in London, making it the first Live Aid concert in the world.

Later, on the other side of the world, concerts in the UK and the US featured dozens of big names including Elton John, Madonna, Santana, Sting, the Beach Boys, Mick Jagger, U2 and David Bowie (just to name a few).

Queen’s 20-minute set in London was later voted the nation’s greatest live performance of all time.

Not bad for a concert series organised in only 10 weeks.