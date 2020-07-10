News National Wildlife manager fired after photos posing with dead elephants, giraffes
WARNING – DISTURBING IMAGES

A Western Australian government wildlife manager, photographed posing with dead animals at a South African game lodge, has been fired.

Jewell Crossberg was recently appointed acting district manager in Esperance at the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attraction.

However, the DBCA’s Director Mark Webb announced on Friday that Mr Crossberg was removed from his position.

“The images published in the media last week are not reflective of the department’s values or the outstanding wildlife conservation work that our partners, staff and volunteers deliver across Western Australia every day,” he said in a statement.

Jewell Crossberg has since been removed from the role of acting Parks and Wildlife manager. Photo: Facebook

“Future recruitment undertakings, particularly for leadership positions within the department, will prioritise strong values alignment with the department and any potential successful applicant.”

Photos were posted on Mr Crossberg’s Facebook page in an album labelled “business and pleasure”, showing himself posing with dead giraffes, zebras and elephants in 2010.

The images have since been deleted.

